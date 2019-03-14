App
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 02:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

National Conference says no to meeting with Election Commission team

Three special observers appointed by the EC will be in Srinagar on March 14 to assess the ground situation for holding assembly elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The National Conference (NC) has decided not to meet the Election Commission (EC) delegation arriving in Jammu and Kashmir on March 14, saying the party has nothing more to add to its demand of having simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state.

They will interact with the representatives of political parties and district election officers during their two-day visit to the state.

"In view of the EC visit to Srinagar today, the National Conference has decided not to meet the EC delegation," a party spokesman said.

He said the NC has already made its position clear on Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

"Our demand of having simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state at our earlier meetings with the EC team remains as it is. We have, therefore, nothing more to add," the spokesman said.
