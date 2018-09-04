App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

National Advisory Council embraced Naxalism under Sonia Gandhi: BJP

During a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the “Congress can go to any extent and play with national security for politics”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday claimed that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was trying to fit Naxals into the Planning Commission and the National Advisory Council (NAC).

During a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said some within the Congress have humanised Naxals, adding that the “Congress can go to any extent and play with national security for politics”.

The BJP spokesperson said the NAC “embraced Naxalism” and was “ground for supporting Naxals” under Sonia Gandhi.

Taking a jibe at Congress, Patra said, “They (Congress) should contact the Election Commission (EC) and tell them that we want to get renamed as INC (M) — Indian National Congress (Maoist)."

Patra also claimed that Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s contact number was mentioned in a letter used by Maoists to communicate. “Digvijaya ji has accepted that the number is his,” Patra added.

“Confusion, conspiracy and Congress are synonyms,” Patra added.

Singh is a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) and had served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 1993-2003. Madhya Pradesh will head for assembly elections later this year.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 04:22 pm

