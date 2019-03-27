Nation needs a 'strong' leader like PM Modi: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the country needed a "strong" leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue with the development.

"Today, the country needs a strong leadership, which only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can give. During the last five years in his leadership, the country has emerged as a world power and it is the demand of the time that the momentum of development be continued by repeating the government in the Centre," Thakur said in Kangra district.

Thakur said Modi had speeded up the development of Himachal and it was necessary in the interest of the state that he should be given an opportunity to take over the reins of the country again.

For this, the chief minister said, the BJP needed to win all the four parliamentary seats in the state.