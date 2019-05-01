Narendra Modi's policy of inclusive growth has ushered development in the country: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The BJP government at the Centre launched a "jihad against corruption" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of inclusive growth has ushered development throughout the country, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Wednesday. The BJP leader was campaigning for the party's Ladakh Lok Sabha seat candidate Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

"The policy of inclusive growth of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created marks of development from Kanyakumari to Kargil," Naqvi said at a public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil district.

The Ladakh seat, of which Leh and Kargil are a part, is the largest in India in terms of area and goes to polls on May 6, the fifth phase of the general elections.

The central government led by Modi launched a "jihad against corruption and it created panic and depression among those who were involved in loot of public money from Kanyakumari to Kargil", Naqvi said.

Taking a dig at previous Congress and National Conference governments in the state, he said even if 20 per cent of the total money that came for the development of J-K since Independence had been spent honestly, there would not have been a single problem in Kashmir.

"Those people who ruled the state for most of the time were engaged in filling their own coffer instead of working for the welfare of the needy common man of the state," the BJP leader said.

The Modi government's commitment has been "development with dignity" for Jammu and Kashmir and "we will carry forward this commitment", Naqvi said . He said the Modi government initiated about Rs 2 lakh crore worth of development projects for the state in the last five years.

"Be it the Zojila tunnel that connects the rest of India with Leh or the Kishan Ganga project in Bandipora or the hydro power project on the Chenab river in Kishtwar region, all these projects have opened up a new door for the happiness for J-K," Naqvi told the gathering.

He said a few changes have been made in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Act and the council has been given more rights concerning the expenditures.

Besides, lakhs of people of the state have benefitted from the Centre's welfare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, Mudra Yojana and Jan Dhan Yojana, Naqvi said.

Prime Minister Modi has constructed a "highway of development and good governance" by demolishing "political one-way of corruption, caste, community and misrule", he said.

The people of the country want a government with a clear mandate and not a one which is just cobbled up, Naqvi said.