App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi's policy of inclusive growth has ushered development in the country: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The Ladakh seat, of which Leh and Kargil are a part, is the largest in India in terms of area and goes to polls on May 6, the fifth phase of the general elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP government at the Centre launched a "jihad against corruption" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of inclusive growth has ushered development throughout the country, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Wednesday. The BJP leader was campaigning for the party's Ladakh Lok Sabha seat candidate Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

"The policy of inclusive growth of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created marks of development from Kanyakumari to Kargil," Naqvi said at a public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil district.

The Ladakh seat, of which Leh and Kargil are a part, is the largest in India in terms of area and goes to polls on May 6, the fifth phase of the general elections.

The central government led by Modi launched a "jihad against corruption and it created panic and depression among those who were involved in loot of public money from Kanyakumari to Kargil", Naqvi said.

related news

Taking a dig at previous Congress and National Conference governments in the state, he said even if 20 per cent of the total money that came for the development of J-K since Independence had been spent honestly, there would not have been a single problem in Kashmir.

"Those people who ruled the state for most of the time were engaged in filling their own coffer instead of working for the welfare of the needy common man of the state," the BJP leader said.

The Modi government's commitment has been "development with dignity" for Jammu and Kashmir and "we will carry forward this commitment", Naqvi said .   He said the Modi government initiated about Rs 2 lakh crore worth of development projects for the state in the last five years.

"Be it the Zojila tunnel that connects the rest of India with Leh or the Kishan Ganga project in Bandipora or the hydro power project on the Chenab river in Kishtwar region, all these projects have opened up a new door for the happiness for J-K," Naqvi told the gathering.

He said a few changes have been made in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Act and the council has been given more rights concerning the expenditures.

Besides, lakhs of people of the state have benefitted from the Centre's welfare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, Mudra Yojana and Jan Dhan Yojana, Naqvi said.

Prime Minister Modi has constructed a "highway of development and good governance" by demolishing "political one-way of corruption, caste, community and misrule", he said.

The people of the country want a government with a clear mandate and not a one which is just cobbled up, Naqvi said.
First Published on May 1, 2019 06:22 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat Chashni song: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif present the love ant ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Akshay Kumar ignores a reporter when asked w ...

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: A quick guide on how to register, where to w ...

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memor ...

Robert Downey Jr.'s paycheck for playing Iron Man will make you collap ...

Jaya Bachchan takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, holds him responsible ...

Thala Ajith Kumar will have a professionally smooth year ahead, predic ...

Anushka Sharma will have a fairly pleasant year, predicts ganesha!

Being An Action Hero Has Given Me Identity and Made Me Stand Out, Says ...

News18 Wrap: 15 Commandos Killed in Gadchiroli Maoist Attack, Masood A ...

Amrapali Group Committed First Degree Crime by Cheating Home Buyers: S ...

DU 2019 Admission Dates: All You Need to Know

IPL 2019 | Warner's Departure Means One Less In Form Guy to Deal With: ...

Will Crores of Flora and Fauna be Wiped Off? Odisha Preps Up to Save ' ...

Keanu Reeves Sums up John Wick Franchise in 60 Seconds, See Video

Digvijaya Singh Would Praise Zakir Naik Whose Channel Sri Lanka Banned ...

Did Caste Mobilisation, Nationalism & Increased Polling Stations Lead ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Congress people hate me so much that th ...

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Triangular contest in national capital ...

Cyclone Fani may hit Odisha on Friday: Here is all you need to know

Fake WhatsApp post spells misery for Maharashtra vendor

Ness Wadia: The flamboyant scion who faces a legal pickle for drug pos ...

Sebi order in co-location case will not impact market, says NSE CEO Vi ...

Top 10 equity mutual funds in terms of returns in April

NSE co-location case: These are the names Sebi has penalised or ordere ...

Here are the top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50 in April

Lucifer season 4, Fleabag season 3, Yours Truly, TVF Kota Factory: Wha ...

The rise of JAYS: Ignored by national parties, educated tribal youths ...

Cyclone Fani: As East Coast prepares for another summer-time disaster, ...

Rioting breaks out in Venezuela amid Juan Guaido's 'coup attempt'; Nic ...

PepsiCo sues potato farmers: US firm is right in enforcing its IPR, bu ...

Caster Semenya vs IAAF: CAS rules against South African, says 'discrim ...

In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after m ...

JooJoo Azad founder Hoda Katebi on why personal fashion cannot be anyt ...

Cut the crap, Mark Zuckerberg, nobody cares if Facebook is encrypted, ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.