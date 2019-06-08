App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha poll campaign filled with 'lies, poison and hatred': Rahul Gandhi

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second day of his visit to Wayanad, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Saturday his Lok Sabha election campaign was filled with "lies, poison and hatred", but the Congress stood for truth, love and affection.

Gandhi, addressing party workers at Kalpetta town in his Lok Sabha constituency after taking out a massive roadshow, said his party would continue to fight Modi, his lies and hatred with love.

He also said Modi represents "anger, lies, intolerance and the worst sentiments of the country."

"On the national level, we are fighting poison. Modi's campaign was filled with lies, poison, hatred and divided the people of the country. He used lies in the election... Congress stood for truth, love and affection," he told the crowd.

Gandhi took out roadshows in Wayanad on June 7 and June 8, during which people gathered on both sides of the road on the route to have a glimpse of their new MP and welcome him.

On June 7 in Malappuram district, Gandhi said his party would emerge as a strong Opposition and defend the poor.

Criticising Modi, he said, "Modi may have money, he may have the media by his side, he may have rich friends. But the Congress will continue to fight against the intolerance created by the BJP".

"The intolerance created by BJP and Modi will be dealt by the Congress party with love and affection," Gandhi added.

The Congress president is on a three-day visit to the constituency after he was voted to Lok Sabha with a margin of about 4.31 lakh votes.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 12:43 pm

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

