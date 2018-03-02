Narendra Modi's BJP and Mohan Bhagwat's RSS are rubbing off on each other

A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on an official visit to Delhi two years ago expressed interest in meeting some senior leaders of the Rashtriya Swayansewak Sangh (RSS). The interaction at Sangh office in Jhandewalan was broadly along these lines:

RSS leader: What brings you here to the RSS office?

CPC leader: We want to understand how RSS operates. Like CPC you are also a cadre-based organisation.

RSS leader: We both certainly are cadre-based organisations. But there is a difference. CPC works through state power while the RSS works amongst the people and outside of the state power.

The conversation underscores some of the basic tenets of organisation building (or man-making in Sangh parlance) in the RSS aimed at de-hyphenating political power from the core ideological apparatus.

The sanitisation of the fount from contaminations of power and its vices emanated out of situational compulsions prevalent in formative years of the RSS.

The Congress’ near total domination of the political structure left little option for the Sangh but to rely on its own organisational mechanism for sustenance.