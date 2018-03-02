App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 01, 2018 08:21 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Narendra Modi's BJP and Mohan Bhagwat's RSS are rubbing off on each other

The conversation underscores some of the basic tenets of organisation building (or man-making in Sangh parlance) in the RSS aimed at de-hyphenating political power from the core ideological apparatus.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on an official visit to Delhi two years ago expressed interest in meeting some senior leaders of the Rashtriya Swayansewak Sangh (RSS). The interaction at Sangh office in Jhandewalan was broadly along these lines:

RSS leader: What brings you here to the RSS office?

CPC leader: We want to understand how RSS operates. Like CPC you are also a cadre-based organisation.

RSS leader: We both certainly are cadre-based organisations. But there is a difference. CPC works through state power while the RSS works amongst the people and outside of the state power.

The conversation underscores some of the basic tenets of organisation building (or man-making in Sangh parlance) in the RSS aimed at de-hyphenating political power from the core ideological apparatus.

The sanitisation of the fount from contaminations of power and its vices emanated out of situational compulsions prevalent in formative years of the RSS.

The Congress’ near total domination of the political structure left little option for the Sangh but to rely on its own organisational mechanism for sustenance.

Read More

tags #BJP #India #Mohan Bhagwat #Narendra Modi #Politics #RSS

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC