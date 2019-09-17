Narendra Modi's birthday: As PM turns 69, take a look at his political journey through the years

As PM Modi turns 69, here's a look at his political journey over the course of years -- right from when he joined the RSS and received his first lessons in politics. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of Independent India's most-popular leaders, celebrates his 69th birthday on September 17. Here's a look at his political journey over the years, right from when he joined the RSS and received his first lessons in politics to becoming the PM of India. (Image: PTI) 2/12 1972: Narendra Modi's journey in politics started with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which he joined in 1972. RSS played a major role in shaping Modi's philosophical and political thoughts. (Image: narendramodi.in) 3/12 1975: After an Emergency was imposed across India, Modi was forced to go into hiding. (Image: CNBC TV-18) 4/12 1987: Modi marked his entry into mainstream politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In BJP, his rise was meteoric. He was made the organisation secretary of Gujarat unit in 1987 itself, followed by his appointment as the BJP national secretary in 1995 and the party's national general secretary in 1998. (Image: narendramodi.in) 5/12 2001: Modi is sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first of three terms. (Image: narendramodi.in) 6/12 2002: Communal riots break out in Gujarat. Modi came under heavy criticism for what many perceived was his inefficient handling of the riots. In this picture, he addresses a press conference in Mumbai after the riots. In 2012, a Supreme Court-appointed team cleared Modi of all charges in the riots case. (Image: Reuters) 7/12 2013: Modi is chosen as the BJP's PM candidate for the 2014 general elections. (Image: narendramodi.in) 8/12 2014: Sworn-in as the PM for the first time after the BJP received a massive mandate. (Image: narendramodi.in) 9/12 2015: In a surprise visit to Pakistan, Modi met Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Modi became the first PM to visit Pakistan in 12 years. (Image: Reuters) 10/12 2017: Becomes the first Indian PM to visit Israel. (Image: Reuters) 11/12 2019: Modi leads BJP to a landslide victory, ensuring a second term for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. (Image: Reuters) 12/12 August 5, 2019: In one of the first major steps by the government after storming to power for a second term, provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, granting special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped. In this picture, Home Minister Amit Shah is seen with PM Modi after a Bill to bifurcate J&K was passed in Lok Sabha. (Image: PTI) First Published on Sep 17, 2019 07:43 am