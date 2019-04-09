App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 04:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi will become PM again: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari, the BJP candidate from Nagpur, also suggested that instead of creating controversies, one should speak about subjects of national importance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Seeking to set the record straight on the prime ministerial "ambitions" attributed to him by certain sections, Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari has said the saffron party would secure a majority in the Lok Sabha polls starting April 11 and Narendra Modi would become the prime minister once again.

The Minister for Road, Transport and Highways told PTI in an interview that in a democracy, the prime minister decides on allotment of portfolios.

"It is the right and privilege of the prime minister to give a department to a minister. I am confident that we will get a majority and Modiji will become the prime minister again," Gadkari said, replying to a query on whether he was harbouring prime ministerial ambitions if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was voted to power once again.

Rumours that Gadkari could be the likely PM candidate of the BJP in case of a fractured poll mandate keep circulating in political circles intermittently in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election.

related news

The speculation started last December, after farmer leader and Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavalamban Mission (VNSSM) chairman Kishore Tiwari demanded that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) replace Modi with Gadkari if the BJP wishes to win the general election.

The perception got strengthened when UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, along with other Congress members in the Lok Sabha, appreciated Gadkari for the "wonderful" work he had been doing in improving the country's infrastructure.

Gadkari, who is believed to enjoy the RSS's support, dismissed that he harboured any such ambitions.

Asked if some motormouth leaders in his party were responsible for diverting people's attention from the welfare schemes of the government, he said the "democratic" BJP had always taken measures to ensure judicious use of language.

"Official spokespersons are responsible (for putting forth the stand of the party). However, at times, some sections of the media are keenly interested in creating more controversies," he added.

Gadkari, the BJP candidate from Nagpur, also suggested that instead of creating controversies, one should speak about subjects of national importance.

"India is the largest democracy in the world. Now, it is time for the political parties and the media to talk about economic policies and development-related issues. We should raise the level of debates. It is the duty of all the stakeholders in democracy," he said.

Gadkari, who had defeated the Congress's Vilas Muttemwar in the 2014 parliamentary election, is facing BJP rebel Nana Patole, who has been fielded by the Congress this time.

Asked about the approximate percentage of voters who got benefitted by the government's schemes and whether they would vote for the BJP, Gadkari said the voters themselves would take a decision on that.

"It is the duty of the government to frame good policies for the welfare of people. After that, it depends on the people. It is their right and freedom who they want to vote for. We should not expect that when we do something for people, we will get votes. It is up to them to decide," he said.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 04:27 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

Exclusive: After Kartik Aaryan director Abhishek Jain backs out of Jac ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s scene leaked, watch ...

Ranveer Singh is NOT a part of Don 3, confirms Zoya Akhtar

Alia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get an ...

Katy Perry breaks into impromptu dance moves, courtesy her Sanskrit ta ...

Saif Ali Khan opens up on why he chose to work with Alaia Furniturewal ...

Darbar poster: Did Ranveer Singh's Simmba inspire Rajinikanth?

Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun ahead of Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindos ...

Emilia Clarke Shares Photos of Brain Surgery She Underwent After Game ...

Election Candidate Leads 'Wedding Procession' to File Nomination, Book ...

Non-BJP, Non-Congress Parties Will Form Govt at Centre after LS Electi ...

India Women Out of AFC Olympic Qualifiers After 3-3 Draw With Myanmar

Grass Pollen Can Help Predict Asthma, Hay Fever

PM Narendra Modi & Uddhav Thackeray's Joint Election Rally in Latur

As PM, Modi will be Best Remembered for Mob-lynchings, Says Owaisi

Pakistani Blogger Put Husband in a Burqa to Make a Point About Gender ...

Honor 20 Lite Specifications Leaked: Triple Rear Cameras, 32MP Front C ...

Removing AFSPA in J&K amounts to sending soldiers to gallows, says PM ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

PM Modi biopic: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking stay on relea ...

Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections 2019: 29 candidates have criminal ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Lok Sabha Election: Mann Ghising forgets bitter past to upset Mamata B ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

Narendra Modi to News18: Removing AFSPA in Kashmir is like sending our ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

BJP manifesto 2019: Narendra Modi's promise to keep inflation under co ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.