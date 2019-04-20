App
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi should be installed as PM to give befitting reply to terrorism, Pakistan: Amit Shah

Creating a saffron surge, Shah held a massive road show at Bhadravathi in Shimogga, campaigning for party candidate B Y Raghavendra.

President Amit Shah on April 20 said Narendra Modi should be installed as the Prime Minister once again to secure the country and to give a "befitting" reply to terrorism and Pakistan.

Creating a saffron surge, Shah held a massive road show at Bhadravathi in Shimogga, campaigning for party candidate B Y Raghavendra, son of Karnataka BJP President and former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa. Raghavendra is pitted against former legislator Madhu Bangarappa of JD(S), who is the son of former Chief Minister S Bangarappa.

"This election is not only about making Raghavendra Member of Parliament, but to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister," Shah said at the end of road show. "Why should we make Narendra Modi Prime Minister?, to secure the country, to give a befitting reply to terrorism and Pakistan. In order to give a befitting reply to Pakistan, people of Shimogga will have to press the ballot button adjacent to the Lotus symbol and Raghavendra's name," he said.

Noting that he too was facing election from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat on April 23, Shah said he had come to campaign for Raghavendra to ensure his victory. Hundreds of enthusiastic BJP workers cheered the BJP chief chanting "Modi, Modi" as the "Rath," a modified vehicle, covered little more than one and half kilometre distance with Raghavendra, among others, accompanying him.

Thousands of people had gathered all along the route showering flower petals on Shah as the vehicle wound its way in a delirious atmosphere. The road show that began with party workers greeting Shah with a loud cheer in favor of BJP, lasted about 40 minutes.

Ahead of the "rath," BJP supporters sporting saffron caps and holding cutouts, placards and party flags danced to the drum beats, as slogans of 'Modi Modi' rent the air. Raghavendra, who is a sitting MP from Shimogga had defeated Madhu Bangarappa, joint candidate of ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in the by-polls held in November last year.

While, Raghavendra is banking on Modi wave along with his father's name and his work as MP, Madhu too is relying on his late father's legacy, support of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition, andon Ediga community, to which he belongs to.

Ediga community has considerable presence in Shimogga. Out of eight assembly segments in Shimogga, BJP had won 7 and Congress only one in Bhadravathi during the 2018 assembly polls. Madhu had lost to his own brother Kumar Bangarappa of BJP during 2018 assembly polls from Soraba constituency.

Raghavendra's father and Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Yeddyurappa is the BJP legislator from Shikaripura constituency. There are 12 candidate in the fray in Shimogga that would go to polls on April 23.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Pakistan #Politics #world

