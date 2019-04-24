Narendra Modi says Mamata Banerjee would have bought PM's post if it was up for auction from Saradha-Narada scam money

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying the PM's post is not up for auction that it can be bought with the money looted from "Narada, Saradha" scams.

Observing that Banerjee is "dreaming" of becoming the prime minister, Modi also ridiculed the TMC chief's 'Bengal model of development', which she plans to implement across the country if voted to power, as the "Tolabaji (extortion) model".

Banerjee, one of the most strident critics of the BJP, has been saying that Bengal and Trinamool Congress(TMC) will play an important role in the formation of the next government at the Centre. She had also organised a rally of opposition parties in Kolkata in January.

Modi said he felt "pity" for Banerjee as the PM's post can never be bought by money looted in Saradha and Narada scams.

"To become the PM of a vast country like India a person has to earn the respect and blessings of its 130 crore people," he said at a poll rally in this industrial hub where Union Minister Babul Supriyo will take on actor-turned politician Moon Moon Sen of TMC in a four-cornered fight.

"By fighting in just a handful of seats, Didi (Banerjee) is dreaming of becoming the prime minister. If the post of the prime minister could be bought in auctions, then Congress and Didi would have bought it with the money they've looted from the country.

"Didi, the prime minister's post is not available for auction that you can buy it with the money earned in Saradha, Narada (scams)," Modi said in his broadside. The TMC is contesting all the 42 seats in the state.

Harping on "rampant corruption and crimes" in the state, Modi said the TMC is competing with the Congress to break its record of corruption. "Under speed breaker Didi only corruption and crime are the two non-stop things in Bengal .

He said, "Before 2014, the Congress government had made a record of corruption. Today, the TMC government is giving tough competition to the Congress. Corruption and crime are non-stop under TMC rule."

Modi also raked up the issue of infiltration, which is high on BJP's poll agenda, saying Banerjee has turned infiltrators into her cadres and is now using Bangladesh actors to campaign for her.

"I feel pity for Mamata Banerjee. TMC is in such a condition that people are not turning up for its rallies and it is forced to call actors from abroad," he said while referring to Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed campaigning for the ruling party.

Ahmed was later ordered to leave the country by the Centre.

Modi said "Mamata Didi wants to implement her Tolabaji tax model of development across the country. But we will never allow that to happen".

"Mamata didi intends to apply the model of West Bengal to the entire country. This model refers to syndicate tax, illegal coal and sand mining. She wants to replicate this model across the country," he said.

In West Bengal, 'syndicate' means the business run by persons allegedly enjoying political patronage, who force promoters and contractors to buy construction materials, often of inferior quality at high prices.

Referring to the Balakot airstrikes in Pakistan, Modi said the country needs a government with "vision and not division".

"The new India wants safety and dignity. It is with the power of your votes that Army jawans can carry out airstrikes, that in space enemy satellites can be hit. So don't you need a strong government? Only a strong chowkidar can provide a strong government," he said.

He also hit out at Banerjee for seeking proof of the airstrikes.

"Will you seek evidence of terrorism from the terrorists as well? You (Banerjee) are dreaming of becoming prime minster. You should clarify how you will develop bilateral relationship with Pakistan. Will Pakistan accept you just by seeing the flowers of Rose Valley," he said, apparently referring to another ponzi scheme scam in the state.

Banerjee, he said, should also make clear her policy on Jammu and Kashmir as some of the political leaders who were present on the dais along with her at the January opposition rally are now demanding a separate prime minister for that state.

"This is the election to decide the fate of 130 crore Indians. So the issues of nation's security are very important," he added.