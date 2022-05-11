Narendra Modi restored people’s trust in our parliamentary democracy: Amit Shah at launch of book on PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on May 11 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biggest achievement was that he ensured the restoration of people’s faith in the country’s multi-party democratic system of governance.

“I would want to say what is the biggest achievement of PM Modi in his 50 years of public life. Between 2012 and 2014, the people of India had lost faith in our multi-party parliamentary system. People had started thinking that the government of the day was failing. At that time, BJP decided to project Narendra Modi as Prime Ministerial face," Shah said speaking at the launch of the book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’.

The Home Minister was referring to the last years of UPA II just before the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre in 2014.

"People chose his leadership based on his experience as chief minister of Gujarat. Today, the people of India have no doubt about our democratic system’s delivery. He (PM) has successfully reinstalled people’s faith in India’s multi-party democracy,” he said.

READ | Even Modi's detractors agree he is a phenomenon: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

“He (PM Modi) had not even been elected to a panchayat before he became chief minister of Gujarat soon after it was hit by an earthquake (Bhuj) in 2001. Despite that, he won continuously and ran the state quite efficiently,” Shah said.

Published by Rupa Publications India and edited and compiled by BlueKraft Digital Foundation, the book is an anthology of 21 chapters, each written by an eminent domain expert, tracing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s twenty years of public life since he became chief minister of Gujarat in 2001.

On October 7 last year, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) marked 20 years since PM Modi took public office as the chief minister of Gujarat and a series of special events were planned. Shah, minister of external affairs S Jaishankar, national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, psephologist Pradeep Gupta, filmmaker Karan Johar, and tech pioneer Nandan Nilekani, among others have contributed chapters to the book.

Also, read | PM Modi's health, wellness programmes reached villages: Amit Shah

The book was launched by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu who said that while Mahatma Gandhi took the freedom struggle out of the hands of the elite to turn it into a mass movement, Modi had converted developmental initiatives into mass movements.

"This book represents different facets of distinct thought-process, pioneering proactive approach& quintessential transformational leadership that PM Modi has come to be so closely identified with," Naidu said.

The event was attended by who’s who in the Union cabinet, serving and retired bureaucrats, BJP leaders, filmstars, authors, etc.

Also, read | Home Ministry to introduce e-census, says will shape the policies of the next 25 years

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who has also contributed a chapter in the book, also spoke on the occasion.

“Eight years of Modi government has led to the global debate on terrorism. He has practiced development-focused diplomacy, focused on border infra development to meet security challenges,” Jaishankar said.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes