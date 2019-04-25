App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi rebuffs opposition criticism of using national security to garner votes

Addressing a rally in this north Bihar town, PM Modi also claimed that Congress-led opposition was in jitters after the "favourable response" to the NDA in the first three phases of elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rebuffing the oppositions criticisms that the ruling NDA is using the national security issue for electoral gains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25 said rooting out terror is essential so that the money can be used to improve the living conditions of the poor.

Addressing a rally in this north Bihar town, Modi also claimed that Congress-led opposition was in jitters after the "favourable response" to the NDA in the first three phases of elections. He alleged, "The Mahamilavati gang has given up seeking proof of Balakot terror strikes and started finding fault with EVMs."

In a veiled attack on Lalu Prasads RJD, the prime minister commended Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, for bringing electricity to the remotest village in the state and making the 'lantern' the opposition partys poll symbol redundant in Bihar. Both Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi were present on the dais.

Modi also spoke about the "Darbhanga module" of home-grown terror and told the rally "rest assured, your chowkidar is alert" evoking a huge applause from the crowd, who chanted slogans in the prime ministers praise.

related news

In an indirect reference to the local RJD candidate Abdul Bari Siddiqui who had recently stoked a controversy saying he could not recite 'Vande Mataram' since it went against his monotheistic religious beliefs, Modi said "should not they be defeated in a manner that they have to forfeit their deposits".

Modi also mocked at regional satraps nursing prime ministerial ambitions saying "even those who are contesting a mere 40, 20 or - as we see in Karnataka just eight seats seem to be standing in the queue."

"Can these people be entrusted with the task of fighting terror?" Modi asked evoking a deafening 'Nahin' from the crowd, to which he replied "but your chowkidar cannot win this fight on his on. He must get your votes. "Remember whether you vote for the BJP candidate here or elsewhere or any nominee of our alliance partners, your vote would go to the chowkidar," he said.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 11:56 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Ranveer Singh teaches Khali bali step to Shikhar Dhawan and the result ...

Game Of Thrones Season 8 episode 3: HBO teases fans with new stills of ...

Bharat: Trailers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer won't feature ...

Avengers: Endgame suffers a major blow, leaked on Tamilrockers hours b ...

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar to sport 'fake breasts' in Saand Ki A ...

Priyanka Chopra wins People’s Beauty of the Year, feels ‘looks are ...

Alia Bhatt doing aerial yoga with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is oddly c ...

Shah Rukh Khan to play the antagonist in Atlee Kumar's next starring T ...

Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams has a message for those who got awkwa ...

Asia Badminton Championship: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma Reach Quarter-Fin ...

Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Simply 'Love' Parineeti Chopra's Mo ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Happy That I Was Considered, But Finger Isn’t R ...

Randeep Hooda to Star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Comic Mystery-thrille ...

I-T Raids Carried Out in Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister's Propertie ...

World Malaria Day: What is the 'Landmark' Vaccine Rolled out by Malawa ...

Sony is Ready to Sell You a 98-Inch 8K OLED TV For an Eye Watering Pri ...

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Loses in Last 32, Indian Challenge Ends at ITTF ...

ICICI Prudential Life Shares Surge 4% After Income Doubles up in Q4 Re ...

Election campaigns: Being offensive gets noticed

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

RBI divests entire stake in NHB, Nabard to government for Rs 1,470 cro ...

Madras High Court overturns TikTok ban: Here’s what happened in the ...

WHO says infants aged under 1 year must not be exposed to electronic s ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty above 11,750; br ...

Asian shares dip; euro weighed by sagging German business morale

Yes Bank shares rise over 3% over reports of management rejig

Bharti Infratel shares slip on CLSA downgrade, Q4 numbers

Sri Lanka blasts expose flaws in organisational culture of country's s ...

'Congress ready for Delhi tie-up with AAP': Rahul Gandhi's proposal on ...

Akshay Kumar interviews Narendra Modi: An artistic appreciation of PM ...

Game of Thrones season 8: New stills from episode 3 tease impending ba ...

Jet Airways debacle: Satyam-style model worked with Tech Mahindra but ...

Premier League: Manchester City's win over United a logical consequenc ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Romi Konkani: The story of a Goan script, born out of Portuguese influ ...

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition India launch on 26 Ap ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.