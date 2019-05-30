App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narendra Modi oath-taking ceremony: Here is a list of ministers in Modi Govt 2.0

Here is a list of Cabinet ministers sworn in:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Narendra Modi takes oath as the 17th Prime Minister of India. (Image: ANI)
Narendra Modi takes oath as the 17th Prime Minister of India. (Image: ANI)
Whatsapp

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive term at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30. The oath was administered by President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Further, PM Modi's Council of Ministers took oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Following is the list of Cabinet ministers sworn in:

#Rajnath Singh

#Amit Shah

#D. V. Sadananda Gowda

#Nirmala Sitharaman

#Narendra Singh Tomar,

#Smriti Irani

#Ram Vilas Paswan

#Harsh Vardhan

#Prakash Javadekar

#Piyush Goyal

#Harsimrat Kaur Badal

#S Jaishankar

#Arvind Sawant

#Giriraj Singh

#Ganjendra Singh Shekhawat

#Ramesh Pokhriyal

#Arjun Munda

#Dharmendra Pradhan

#Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

#Prahlad Joshi

#Mahendra Nath Pandey

Ministers of State with independent charge:

#Jitendra Singh

#Kiren Rijiju

#Santosh Gangwar

#Rao Inderjit
First Published on May 30, 2019 08:36 pm

tags #BJP #Council of Ministers #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #President Ram Nath Kovind #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Union Cabinet

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.