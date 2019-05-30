Narendra Modi oath-taking ceremony: Here is a list of ministers in Modi Govt 2.0

Narendra Modi takes oath as the 17th Prime Minister of India. (Image: ANI)

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive term at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 30. The oath was administered by President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Further, PM Modi's Council of Ministers took oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Following is the list of Cabinet ministers sworn in:

#Rajnath Singh

#Amit Shah

#D. V. Sadananda Gowda

#Nirmala Sitharaman

#Narendra Singh Tomar,

#Smriti Irani

#Ram Vilas Paswan

#Harsh Vardhan

#Prakash Javadekar

#Piyush Goyal

#Harsimrat Kaur Badal

#S Jaishankar

#Arvind Sawant

#Giriraj Singh

#Ganjendra Singh Shekhawat

#Ramesh Pokhriyal

#Arjun Munda

#Dharmendra Pradhan

#Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

#Prahlad Joshi

#Mahendra Nath Pandey

Ministers of State with independent charge:

#Jitendra Singh

#Kiren Rijiju

#Santosh Gangwar

#Rao Inderjit