Narendra Modi LIVE: BJP will win with bigger majority than 2014, says PM in exclusive interview

On Opposition's claims that the BJP is using Nationalism to digress from real issues: Nationalism means 'bharat mata ki jai'. If I am saying 'bharat mata ki jai' but my motherland is in pain, how is my nationalism justified?



If I try to deliver clean India, isn't that nationalism? If I put a roof over the heads of the poor, isn't that nationalism?



If the poor don't have the money for treatment in hospital and face death, is that nationalism? What is nationalism? Should I leave the poor to die or provide them Rs 5 lakh benefit under Ayushman Bharat? Isn't that nationalism?



The farmer can use modern techniques and get full price for their produce, they can get 1.5 times the MSP. Isn't that nationalism? Isn't it nationalism if we provide our forces with the latest weaponry?



That's why I say that the definition of nationalism is dynamic. 'Bharat mata ki jai' is the 'jai' of 1.3 billion people in India. If I can provide opportunities to people to improve their lives, that in my view is nationalism. And if that is the definition of nationalism, then we are nationalists.



Our nationalism is for the benefit of a billion Indians.