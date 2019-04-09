App
Apr 09, 2019 07:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narendra Modi LIVE: BJP will win with bigger majority than 2014, says PM in exclusive interview

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to News18 Network Group Editor Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview.

highlights

  • Apr 09, 07:09 PM (IST)

  • Apr 09, 07:51 PM (IST)

    On Rahul Gandhi contesting from two seats – Amethi and Wayanad: The Constitution allows anyone to contest from two seats. Nothing wrong with that but the situation under which he has had to run away from Amethi is the real issue. Having to run away from a seat that has been the family heirloom is an issue that must be talked about.

  • Apr 09, 07:50 PM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 07:49 PM (IST)

    On Ram Mandir: The problem is with the media. When we speak about it and they say ‘you have no issue but Hindutva’. When we stay silent on it they say ‘why don’t you speak on ram mandir’.

    The BJP’s stand on the issue has been consistent. We have taken an ideological stand on the matter and have never changed that stand. 

  • Apr 09, 07:47 PM (IST)

    On gaining foothold in West Bengal and Odisha: Across the country. You go to the North-east or to Kutch in the west, there is a wave across the nation. 

    I don't go into the figures. But Amit Shah is the most hard-working of all leaders. My campaign gets media coverage but not his. I don't think any national party leader works as hard as Amit Shah throughout the year.

    Not just during elections, Amit Shah meets local party workers and understands issues on the ground. The BJP is benefitting from this level of hard work. I therefore trust his assessment all the more. 

  • Apr 09, 07:45 PM (IST)

    On taking on the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh: It is an alliance of two forces which have been at loggerheads since the very beginning. Although it is the prerogative of the Election Commission that Mayawati was asking for Muslim votes, I think it is her last desperate attempt to stay relevant in politics. What I want to ask is why is the secular brigade silent now? Had these remarks been made for the Hindus, they would have been up in arms. 

  • Apr 09, 07:42 PM (IST)

    On the number of seats that the BJP is likely to win in the upcoming elections: If we would have gone by previous numbers, how would we have made a majority government in Tripura? 

  • Apr 09, 07:38 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi is trying to “wash the Bofors stain on his father by raising the Rafale issue,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

    The Congress chief has been constantly accusing PM Modi and his government of fraud in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

    When asked about the allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal voiced by the Opposition, Modi said it was not the Opposition, but just “one individual” who is repeating it, apparently signalling to Rahul Gandhi.

    Click here to read more.

  • Apr 09, 07:36 PM (IST)

    On other issues in the BJP manifesto: In rural India, we have worked towards doubling the income of farmers and farm labourers and ensuring that they get pension after 60 years of age. 

  • Apr 09, 07:35 PM (IST)

    On other issues in the BJP manifesto: We believe the middle class will play a big role in taking the country ahead. The middle class respects the legal system, follows the law and abides by rules and regulations. The middle class pays taxes honestly, and demands the least from the government. Our job is to protect them from harassment. 

  • Apr 09, 07:34 PM (IST)

    On other issues in the BJP Manifesto: The number one issue is development, and it is two-fold. One is related to social infrastructure, the other is physical infrastructure. We have to provide homes to the homeless, medical facilities and education to the poor. We have to ensure that every citizen can live with dignity.

  • Apr 09, 07:33 PM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 07:31 PM (IST)

    On Opposition's claims that the BJP is using Nationalism to digress from real issues: Nationalism means 'bharat mata ki jai'. If I am saying 'bharat mata ki jai' but my motherland is in pain, how is my nationalism justified?

    If I try to deliver clean India, isn't that nationalism? If I put a roof over the heads of the poor, isn't that nationalism?

    If the poor don't have the money for treatment in hospital and face death, is that nationalism? What is nationalism? Should I leave the poor to die or provide them Rs 5 lakh benefit under Ayushman Bharat? Isn't that nationalism?


    The farmer can use modern techniques and get full price for their produce, they can get 1.5 times the MSP. Isn't that nationalism? Isn't it nationalism if we provide our forces with the latest weaponry?

    That's why I say that the definition of nationalism is dynamic. 'Bharat mata ki jai' is the 'jai' of 1.3 billion people in India. If I can provide opportunities to people to improve their lives, that in my view is nationalism. And if that is the definition of nationalism, then we are nationalists.


    Our nationalism is for the benefit of a billion Indians. 

  • Apr 09, 07:29 PM (IST)
  • Apr 09, 07:27 PM (IST)

    On BJP promising to revoke Article 370, Article 35 which gives special status to J&K: The problem in Kashmir is largely due to the 50-odd political families there. They have been milking the issue. They don't want any benefit to be given to the ordinary Kashmiri. They use public sentiment for political gains.

    These days the income tax department has cracked down on such elements. While stone-pelters are funded by Pakistan to protect militants, but when there is a crackdown by the NIA on terror operators, people stand outside their homes and clap. The people of Kashmir want freedom from such political families who have been preying on their emotions for 50 years.

    The situation in Kashmir is such that people want change, whether it is about Article 35A or Article 370. 

  • Apr 09, 07:24 PM (IST)

    On alliance with PDP: It wasn't a mistake. It was the need of the hour. The people had given a fractured mandate. So we decided to form an alliance, though we had realised that the ideologies are contradictory. 

  • Apr 09, 07:22 PM (IST)

    On Kashmir: It is an age-old problem. It would have been better if the situation was with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. However, Pandit Nehru kept it to himself. 

    The previous governments have not been able to handle the issue adequately. 


    The state needs to develop. There needs to be investment in the state, so that the economy of the state can flourish. Article 370 is a big impediment to this.   

  • Apr 09, 07:17 PM (IST)

    On boycotting trade with China and Chinese goods: It is not a bipolar world anymore. All nations depend on each other for flourishing their economy. We are all signatories of various trade treaties under the World Trade Organisation. As long as the trade happens by the book, there should not be any problem. 

  • Apr 09, 07:15 PM (IST)

    On China blocking proscribing of Pakistan-based terror outfits: On taking stands on International forums, every country has the right to act in a way that is best suited for them. We have many differences with China. We hope it is not escalated to a dispute.    

    I would like to add that there was a time when only Russia would back us on international platforms and all other countries would side with Pakisan. The tables have turned now. 

  • Apr 09, 07:11 PM (IST)

    On Congress questioning the Balakot Air Strike: When the Opposition uses such language, it boosts the enemy [Pakistan] and demoralises the Army. India has retaliated so many times in the past. Such language has never been used. 

  • Apr 09, 07:10 PM (IST)

    On AFSPA: PM Modi said that we need to create a situation in the state that AFSPA is not needed altogether. The BJP has done it in the Northeast. We removed AFSPA in Arunachal Pradesh.

  • Apr 09, 07:07 PM (IST)

    On Congress manifesto: Removing AFSPA is making the Indian Army unarmed. I would like to remind the Congress that the Indian Army is the most disciplined army and has taken active part in the UN Peacekeeping Forces. : PM Modi

  • Apr 09, 07:04 PM (IST)

    On BJP Manifesto: PM Modi says that the BJP has designed the manifesto in sync with development. The last five years for development, the coming five years will be for the upliftment of the society. 

  • Apr 09, 07:01 PM (IST)

  • Apr 09, 06:14 PM (IST)

    Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead

    Kerala Congress veteran and former state Finance Minister K M Mani died at a private hospital on the evening of April 9, hospital sources said. He was 86. He is survived by his wife and six children.

    Mani, who had been undergoing treatment at the VPS Lakeshore hospital for pulmonary disease, breathed his last at 4.57 PM, they said.

    Click here to read more. 

  • Apr 09, 05:44 PM (IST)

    The Congress' model of running a coalition government and dealing with its allies have been clearly visible in Karnataka. How the Congress leaders have been using the chief minister [HD Kumaraswamy] as their punching bag, playing the politics of blackmailing. The entire country is watching: PM Modi 

  • Apr 09, 05:38 PM (IST)

    Remember, how the Congress had raised the manta of 'Garibi Hatao'. How many decades has it been that the Congress had made this promise to the country?Now, the poor have also started to believe that once you remove the Congress, poverty will be removed automatically: PM Modi in Mysuru

  • Apr 09, 05:35 PM (IST)

    We pledge that, in the next 5 years, the number of functional airports will be doubled. We resolve that by the year 2024, we will double the number of doctors in the country. We pledge to give loans to entrepreneurs upto Rs 50 lakh without any guarantee: PM Modi

  • Apr 09, 05:28 PM (IST)

    Our 'sankalp' is that we make India and its security stronger. We want India to be one of the top 3 economies in the world by 2030: PM Modi 

  • Apr 09, 05:27 PM (IST)

    Development by taking along every lass of the society is our purpose: PM Modi 

