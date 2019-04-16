App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 04:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi is the biggest liar as PM: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu, who is a minister in the Congress government of Punjab, said Narendra Modi represents only affluent people and not the poor.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
In a pointed attack on Narendra Modi in his home state, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on April 16 said the land of Gujarat, which is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, has also produced a prime minister who is the "biggest liar".

Addressing a rally in Dang district while canvassing for Congress' Valsad Lok Sabha nominee Jitu Chaudhary, Sidhu said the prime minister works only for the wealthy people.

"I am surprised because the very land (of Gujarat) which gave us Mahatma Gandhi has also produced a prime minister who is the biggest liar," the Congress leader said.

He also termed Modi as "Jhootha No.1' and 'Feku No. 1".

Sidhu, who is a minister in the Congress government of Punjab, said Modi represents only affluent people and not the poor.

"Modiji, you are the PM of only one per cent wealthy people. You are not the PM of poor citizens. You are asking these locals to vacate their land and go elsewhere. Almost 80 per cent of locals of this region are working as labourers in other states," the Congress leader told the audience, most of them tribals.

Sidhu said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi would immediately grant a loan waiver for Gujarat farmers after coming to power.

The former BJP leader also accused Modi of not keeping his promise of generating two crore jobs every year.

"You promised two crore jobs every year (in the run-up to 2014 elections). But, only 8 lakh people got jobs in your tenure. Though China's GDP is 6 per cent, they gave jobs to 70 lakh people in five years. While India's GDP is 8 per cent, we could create only 8 lakh jobs," said Sidhu.

He also claimed that even state-run HAL, BSNL and MTNL are retrenching their employees.

"There is a backlog of 25 lakh posts in the government sector. I want to tell you that Rahul Gandhi will fill up these 25 lakh vacant posts," he added.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 04:28 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

