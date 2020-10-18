172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|narendra-modi-govt-mismanaged-covid-19-pandemic-says-congress-shashi-tharoor-at-lahore-literary-festival-5978371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narendra Modi govt mismanaged COVID-19 pandemic, says Congress' Shashi Tharoor at Lahore Literary Festival

Shashi Tharoor, an MP from Thiruvananthapuram, added that in India, "we are fighting against bigotry and prejudice" because of a pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor, while speaking at the Lahore Literary Festival on October 18, said the Narendra Modi government had mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic in India and added that it is "not doing well" in its handling of the epidemic.

"The Indian government is not doing well and the people realise this. Rahul Gandhi mentioned as early as February that COVID-19 must be taken seriously otherwise India will face economic catastrophe so he should get credit for it," Tharoor said while addressing the festival virtually, news channel Times Now reported.

Tharoor, an MP from Thiruvananthapuram, added that in India, "we are fighting against bigotry and prejudice" because of a pandemic while giving example of the Tablighi Jamat event. He said that the "super-spreader event was used to justify open bigotry and discrimination against the Muslims".

Close

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reacting sharply to Tharoor's comments, said that the MP is "defaming" India at a Pakistan stage and that "Modi-bashing" seems to be "flavor for the Congressmen".

related news

"It is so foolish and juvenile for someone who calls himself an intellectual to say what he said by painting Rahul Gandhi as modern-day Nostradamus," the saffron party said, according to the news channel.

"Saddened to see the only other all-India party mouthing Paki propaganda. And at the head is of course its smart-alecky spokesperson adept only at using inscrutable English. Comes from being headed by an overgrown adolescent," former Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy said.
First Published on Oct 18, 2020 03:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.