Narendra Modi govt mismanaged COVID-19 pandemic, says Congress' Shashi Tharoor at Lahore Literary Festival

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor, while speaking at the Lahore Literary Festival on October 18, said the Narendra Modi government had mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic in India and added that it is "not doing well" in its handling of the epidemic.

"The Indian government is not doing well and the people realise this. Rahul Gandhi mentioned as early as February that COVID-19 must be taken seriously otherwise India will face economic catastrophe so he should get credit for it," Tharoor said while addressing the festival virtually, news channel Times Now reported.

Tharoor, an MP from Thiruvananthapuram, added that in India, "we are fighting against bigotry and prejudice" because of a pandemic while giving example of the Tablighi Jamat event. He said that the "super-spreader event was used to justify open bigotry and discrimination against the Muslims".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reacting sharply to Tharoor's comments, said that the MP is "defaming" India at a Pakistan stage and that "Modi-bashing" seems to be "flavor for the Congressmen".

"It is so foolish and juvenile for someone who calls himself an intellectual to say what he said by painting Rahul Gandhi as modern-day Nostradamus," the saffron party said, according to the news channel.

"Saddened to see the only other all-India party mouthing Paki propaganda. And at the head is of course its smart-alecky spokesperson adept only at using inscrutable English. Comes from being headed by an overgrown adolescent," former Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy said.