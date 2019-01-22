App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi good captain, people will choose him as PM again: Ramadas Athawale

The opposition's attempts to defeat Modi would end in failure as people have strong faith in him and his team, Athawale said. "None can defeat Narendra Modi because he is a good captain just as we saw Virat Kohli defeating the Australian cricket team," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a good captainand no one can defeat him just as the Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli proved his capability by defeating Australia in the recent test series, Union Minister Ramadas Athawale said on Tuesday.

The opposition's attempts to defeat Modi would end in failure as people have strong faith in him and his team, Athawale said. "None can defeat Narendra Modi because he is a good captain just as we saw Virat Kohli defeating the Australian cricket team," he said.

Scripting history recently, the Indian cricket team won a test series in Australia, defeating their rivals 2-1. They also won the one-day internationals 2-1 and drew the Twenty20 series 1-1.

Taking potshots at the opposition parties' attempts to form a 'mahagathbandhan' to defeat Modi and the NDA, Athawale said these parties were only trying to spread "false propaganda" against the Prime Minister.

related news

"People are however convinced that the propaganda has no basis and people will again choose Modi as the next Prime minister in the Lok Sabha elections," he told reporters. He was speaking after reviewing with officials various schemes implemented in Puducherry for welfare of the scheduled castes and other weaker sections.

Athawale claimed the opposition parties have been attacking the Prime Minister without any basis "because these parties do not want a leader from the Other Backward Class (OBC) to be the country's Prime Minister." He said the opposition's "false and baseless propaganda" was that if Modi became Prime Minister again he would change the Constitution and do away with reservation for the SCs, STs and OBCs.

Athawale said the fact was that Modi was from the OBC community and this was the first time that the country had seen a person from the community becomingthe Prime Minister.

Modi had also stated he had become the PM because of the Constitution gifted by Dr Ambedkar, the Union minister said. The NDA government at the Centre had done good work in several sectors ever since it was formed in 2014 for the benefit of the have-nots and the depressed sections, he said.

Athawale said people wouldtherefore again choose Narendra Modi as the next Prime Minister and asserted that several opposition parties coming under an alliance would not win the Lok Sabha polls.

"NDA will get a clear majority to form the government again at the Centre," he said.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 08:36 pm

tags #India #PM Narendra Modi #Politics #Ramadas Athawale

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.