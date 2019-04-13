App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi fears inclusive nationalism: NCP

PM Modi at a poll rally at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, had accused Sharad Pawar of keeping mum on issues of national security despite quitting the Congress in the name of country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on April 13 hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was afraid of the nationalism of the Sharad Pawar-led party which was inclusive.

Modi, at a poll rally at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, had accused Pawar of keeping mum on issues of national security despite quitting the Congress in the name of country.

"Your party's name is 'Rashtravadi' and still you see the country through a foreign lens," Modi had said.

Countering the prime minister's barbs, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Yours is a cultural nationalism of (former RSS chiefs) Hedgewar, Golwalkar in which only the people belonging to a specific class of society have a place.

"Our nationalism propagates ideals of (reformers) Chhatrapati Shahu, Mahatma Phule, (B R) Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Azad," he said, claiming that NCP's nationalism was all-inclusive.

"We believe in social equality. This nationalism has strengthened the people of India. We will defeat your nationalism with our ideals, and that is why you fear our nationalism," Malik added.
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RR Match at Wankhede: Kieron Pollard, de Ko ...

Deepika Padukone picks Peter Dundus for her red carpet appearance at C ...

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh finds a fan in Baahubali's Prabhas!

Star Wars Episode XI Teaser: Carrie Fisher's legend lives on in The Ri ...

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling to unite for a wedding drama

Prabhas debuts on Instagram and scores 7 lakh followers without a sing ...

Student Of The Year 2: Ananya Panday’s debut was Chunky Panday's ‘ ...

Alia Bhatt has a smart response after Kangana Ranaut calls her Gully B ...

Despite Respect For Nitish Kumar, Bihar's Most Influential Muslim Body ...

Hero Motocorp Launches Customer Benefit Scheme to Encourage Voting Dur ...

Game of Throne Season 8: What to Expect and Where to Watch the Final S ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB Match in Mohali: Kings XI Punjab Look ...

Sushma Swaraj Urged to Help Bring Back J&K Student's Body Who Died in ...

Taking Short Breaks May Help Learn New Skills Better

Men Act Less Interested in Sex than They Really Are

Muscle Power Likely to Help You Live Longer

'Both Ali and Bajrangbali Are Ours, We’ll Win With Their Blessings': ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Lok Sabha polls: Mathura's religious links with Gujarat, accentuated b ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

New normal of Hindutva communalism in BJP's India threatens the founda ...

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya on what sets Majili apart and workin ...

US’ decision to seek Julian Assange’s extradition marks dramatic s ...

Monte Carlo 2019 draw analysis: At the Rafael Nadal Open, it’s not l ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

The Stories in My Life: Isaac Bashevis Singer's story set in Warsaw ju ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.