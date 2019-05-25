App
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi appointed as PM-elect

The outgoing Union council of ministers had tendered its resignation on Friday night and Kovind had asked Modi to continue as caretaker PM.

BJP leader Narendra Modi was on May 25 was appointed prime minister-elect by President Ram Nath Kovind, who also asked him to form the new government.

After the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance unanimously elected him as their leader, Modi reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 25 night to stake claim to form the next government.

Modi later told reporters at the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhavan that President Kovind has appointed him prime minister-elect and asked him to form the new government.

The outgoing Union council of ministers had tendered its resignation on Friday night and Kovind had asked Modi to continue as caretaker PM.

After the NDA returned to power with a massive majority, Modi becoming the prime minister again was a foregone conclusion.

First Published on May 25, 2019 09:52 pm

