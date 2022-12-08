 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Narendra Modi and development: BJP’s winning mantra in Gujarat

Shweta Punj
Dec 08, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST

An above-average development track record under the BJP, a missing Congress on the ground and the Gujarati love of stability in policy were responsible for the BJP’s commanding victory in the assembly elections

The stunning Sabarmati waterfront that formed the backdrop for journalists to debate and discuss Gujarat in this assembly election was once a smelly drain.

Not too long ago, visitors staying at the circuit house next to the Sabarmati in Ahmedabad had to endure the stench.

Today, the pristine river running through the city is a sight that defines what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has managed in Gujarat.

Gujarat’s infrastructure story has been well documented. Its roads, highways and ports are some of the reasons businesses cite for their location in Gujarat.

To understand BJP’s historic winning streak --it will form a government in Gujarat for the seventh consecutive term and has been in power in the state for 30 years -- one has to get to the cultural and economic context of Gujarat and the Gujarati voter.