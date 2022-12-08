Narendra Modi and development: BJP’s winning mantra in Gujarat

The stunning Sabarmati waterfront that formed the backdrop for journalists to debate and discuss Gujarat in this assembly election was once a smelly drain.

Not too long ago, visitors staying at the circuit house next to the Sabarmati in Ahmedabad had to endure the stench.

Today, the pristine river running through the city is a sight that defines what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has managed in Gujarat.

Gujarat’s infrastructure story has been well documented. Its roads, highways and ports are some of the reasons businesses cite for their location in Gujarat.

To understand BJP’s historic winning streak --it will form a government in Gujarat for the seventh consecutive term and has been in power in the state for 30 years -- one has to get to the cultural and economic context of Gujarat and the Gujarati voter.

Years of drought In the past, governments have fallen in Gujarat because of drought and scarcity of water. The state has experienced droughts that have led to water riots. One of Narendra Modi’s first major priorities was to resolve the water crisis that plagued Gujarat in 2001 when he became the Chief Minister. Satellite imaging was used to collect data on all existing water bodies -- ponds, rivers and canals -- in Gujarat. More check dams were built. The Narmada Canal-the world’s longest irrigation canal at 458 km in length-- was built. “Narendra Bhai took water to even the Kutch region,” says Bhupindersinh Chadusama, member of the legislative assembly from Dholka since 2012, a former cabinet minister in the Gujarat government and one of the state’s senior-most politicians. Water supply was one of Modi’s sterling accomplishments in the state that played a transformational role in the Gujarat economy. It’s also perhaps Modi’s luck that since he was voted to power as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 that the state received decent rains and did not experience a single drought year. Watch MC Video: Decoding the Gujarat Business DNA Hindu identity, entrepreneurial culture From a cultural perspective, an average Gujarati has always taken much pride in their Hindu identity, a characteristic that has defined Gujaratis from the time of the Mahatma. The 2002 riots have made the Hindu-Muslim divide in the state sharper –a sentiment that helps the Hindutva party. Modi’s focused development agenda has no parallel in the country. A business owner in Gujarat told Moneycontrol that the people of Gujarat were entrepreneurial by nature, they wanted a government that builds infrastructure and acts as a facilitator; they don’t want government jobs. The fact that the BJP leadership in New Delhi changed two chief ministers in the last five years signaled to the people of Gujarat that they were still a priority for the Prime Minister. “The moment Modi and (Home Minister Amit) Shah moved out, corruption spiked. Some of the CMs lacked the leadership quality,” said another business leader. Consistency of policy The Double Engine Ki Sarkar finds resonance in Gujarat because business houses want consistency of policies and they realize that until the Centre and the state have the same party in power, the state will only benefit. Parag Desai, a third-generation entrepreneur and director of Wagh Bakri, the tea producer and exporter, explained: “Gujarat, with its ports, is also very well connected with international markets. Today Gujarat is in a sweet spot.” (Please watch the interview on xx) Gujarat continues to be among the top five performing states in terms of growth and per capita income although it has slipped from the number one position. The entrepreneurial temperament of Gujarati wants stability and consistency in policy. In times of a global slowdown, many are betting on domestic markets, said Maulik Patel of Meghmani Finchem Limited, a company that was largely export-oriented, but has reoriented its strategy to focus on the domestic market. “We are hopeful of a big domestic opportunity,” he told Moneycontrol (please watch the interview) Also Read: Gujarat Election Result 2022: AAP set to become a national party Congress self-goals Lastly, the Congress’s low profile in the state assembly election campaign virtually gave Gujarat away to the BJP on a platter. It was missing in action on the ground and its office in Ahmedabad was deserted save for a few party workers, two days before polling and the PM’s roadshow in Ahmedabad. This, when the entire BJP top brass was camping in Ahmedabad and the rest of Gujarat. There were a few self-goals by Rahul Gandhi. He questioned the late Hindu leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s nationalism by citing a letter in which he had sought mercy from the British, invoking a cliché that had no takers. During his one-day stopover in Gujarat on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, addressing a tribal audience, he said the Adivaasis were the rightful owners of the country’s resources. And that the BJP wants to take the country away from the Adivaasis-- a divisive statement that only ended up alienating the business community. There was an anti -incumbency factor and inflation has been hurting small businesses, but as Ashlam Chipa, a freelance Cameraman in Ahmedabad, observed: “Inflation is such a big issue, but none of the political parties is even talking about it.” In a nutshell, a missing Congress on the ground, an above-average development track record and the Gujarati love of stability in policy were responsible for the BJP’s commanding victory.

Shweta Punj

