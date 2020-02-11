Narela Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Narela Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Narela is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in West district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Narela Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information:

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 66.52% and in 2013, 68.15% of Narela's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Sharad Kumar of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 40292 votes which was 25.13% of the total votes polled. Sharad Kumar polled a total of 160316 (59.97%) votes.

BJP's Neel Daman Khatri won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BSP candidate by a margin of 23545 (16.36%) votes. Neel Daman Khatri polled 143937 which was 37.95% of the total votes polled.