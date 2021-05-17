MARKET NEWS

Narada case | CBI court grants bail to all three arrested TMC leaders, Sovan Chatterjee

Trinamool Congress ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, along with TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the 2016 Narada Sting Operation Case.

Moneycontrol News
May 17, 2021 / 09:12 PM IST
File image of the CBI headquarters

File image of the CBI headquarters


A special CBI court on May 17 granted bail to all three arrested Trinamool Congress leaders and former West Bengal government minister Sovan Chatterjee.

The four politicians -- ruling Trinamool Congress ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, along with TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee -- were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the 2016 Narada Sting Operation Case.

According to the CBI, all the four leaders were arrested for “demanding and accepting illegal gratification to show favour to a private person who was posing as a representative of a fictitious company”.

Explained | Narada sting operation case involving TMC leaders: Everything you need to know

Narada news founder Mathew Samuel had posed as the businessman and conducted a sting operation over two years to expose West Bengal ministers who would accept bribes. He had reportedly caught several TMC leaders, including the four heavyweights who were arrested and the two TMC turncoats Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari, who remain to be held by the CBI.

The Narada Sting Operation tapes were released right ahead of the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The arrest of the TMC leaders had sparked massive protests outside the CBI office in West Bengal, with supporters of the ruling party even pelting stones at the security forces personnel stationed outside.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had also opposed the arrests and sat on a dharna at the CBI office in Kolkata for hours in protest. She left the premises in the evening around 5 pm, stating she will let the “court give the decision”, indicating that her government would challenge the arrests.

Trinamool leaders have dubbed the arrests “unlawful” on grounds that the West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee had not sought permission from him before arresting them as per protocol.

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had granted the CBI sanction to prosecute the TMC leaders.

With agency inputs
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) #Narada sting operation case #Trinamool Congress (TMC) #west bengal
first published: May 17, 2021 08:27 pm

