Last Updated : Sep 28, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narada case: BJP leader Mukul Roy appears before CBI

The CBI on September 26 arrested IPS officer SMH Mirza in the scandal, the first apprehension in the case since the tapes surfaced in 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP leader Mukul Roy on September 28 appeared before the CBI probe team to face questioning in connection with Narada tapes scandal, agency sources said.

Roy had been asked to appear in the probe agency's office on Friday. But he did not go there citing "preoccupations" and sought more time.

The former railway minister was then asked to come on Saturday.

"Roy reached the CBI office at around 2.15 pm," the sources said.

In the footages, persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders are seen accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.

Roy, who was then a Trinamool Congress MP, was purportedly shown conversing with Mathew Samuels who claimed to have conducted the sting operation in 2014.

First Published on Sep 28, 2019 03:36 pm

tags #CBI #India #Politics

