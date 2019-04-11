'Namo Food' packets distributed to police officials at Noida polling station stir controversy

Moneycontrol News

After 'NaMo TV', another similar sounding product has garnered attention, and not necessarily for the right reasons.

Reports suggest that food packets ordered by Noida Police on election duty had "Namo Foods" emblazoned on them in Hindi.

The food packets, brought in the boot of a hatchback car, were distributed around 9.30 am among personnel deployed in Sector 15A.

Election Commission rules prohibit the presence of paraphernalia related to the political parties in contest within 200 meters of polling booths on voting day. Since the police officials were on duty at a polling station, the presence of the packets has created a controversy.

However, the manager of Namo Foods has denied that the food packets had anything to do with politics.

"750 thaalis were ordered by Noida Police. Namo comes from the Sanskrit term. There is nothing political about it. We have several shops across Noida," Sunil Anand, the manager of the shop told NDTV.

Noida falls under Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency, where voting is currently underway as part of the first phase of the general elections.

"Misinformation is being spread that some policemen have been given food from a political party. This is absolutely wrong. At a local level, some food packets were procured from Namo Food Shop and not from any political party," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

"Some people are spreading wrong and politically motivated rumours. There is no official order to procure food from any particular food outlet," he added, appealing people to not pay heed to the rumours being spread via social media.

Polling began at 7 am on Thursday in Noida, under the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency, and will continue till 6 pm, poll officials said.

At 11 am, Noida assembly segment had a voter turnout of 20.8 percent, while Dadri saw 22.4 percent and Jewar 29.4 percent polling, they said.

A total of 22.97 lakh voters are eligible to cast their vote in the seat which has 13 candidates, including two Independents in the fray.

With PTI inputs