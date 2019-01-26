App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2019 10:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Name Goa's 2 bridges after Bandodkar, Sequeira: Congress urges PM Modi

The party on January 25 sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to consider the demand of naming the bridges after the two late leaders from the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
representative image
representative image
Whatsapp

The Goa Congress has demanded that the upcoming bridges on the Mandovi and Zuari rivers be named after the state's first Chief Minister Dayanand Bandodkar and iconic leader Dr Jack Sequeira.

The party on January 25 sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to consider the demand of naming the bridges after the two late leaders from the state.

The Goa government and the Centre are jointly constructing these two bridges. Union minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to inaugurate the third bridge over the Mandovi river on Sunday.

"The third bridge over river Mandovi would be thrown open to traffic very soon. Another bridge over river Zuari may take a year or two to complete. The bridges over rivers and other water bodies signify joining of two separate entities," Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Girish Chodankar said in the letter to Modi.

related news

"Naming them (these new bridges) after eminent Goans of yesteryears would be the perfect bridge for Goans connecting to their past and help future generations remember the history," he said.

"As the clamour grows over naming the bridges after eminent Goans, who have during their lifetime contributed to the greatness of our state and our country, two such eminent Goans stand out...," he said.

They are - late Dayanand Bandodkar, Goa's first Chief Minister and late Dr Jack de Sequeira, father of Goa's opinion poll that helped the state retain its identity, the letter reads.

"We would like to assert that our urge reflects the popular sentiments of Goans...Naming bridges after them will also give these pioneers of Goa due recognition, which we owe to them. Your step would be well appreciated by every Goemkar (Goans)," Chodankar said in the letter.

The party, however, refrained from specifying whose name should be given to which bridge.

Bandodkar was the first CM of Goa after the Liberation from Portuguese rule, while Sequeira was the first Leader of Opposition who also spearheaded the movement to save Goa from being merged into Maharashtra during the historic 1967 opinion poll.
First Published on Jan 26, 2019 10:35 am

tags #Congress #Goa #India #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.