Najafgarh Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Najafgarh Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Najafgarh is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South West district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 69.02% and in 2013, 67.96% of Najafgarh's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Kailash Gahlot of AAP won in this seat defeating INLD's candidate by a margin of 1555 votes which was 0.97% of the total votes polled. Kailash Gahlot polled a total of 160582 (34.62%) votes.

BJP's Ajeet Singh Kharkhari won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 9768 (6.79%) votes. Ajeet Singh Kharkhari polled 143822 which was 37.8% of the total votes polled.