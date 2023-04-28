 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Naimisharanya to soon get facelift to boost religious tourism, says UP CM Adityanath

PTI
Apr 28, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

Terming the upcoming urban body elections as "Dev-asur Sangram" (battle between deities and demons), he said it is necessary to teach a lesson to corrupt, mafia and criminals "who are demons".

The BJP has been attacking the opposition Samajwadi Party for allegedly giving patronage to criminals and mafias during its rule in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Naimisharanya town here will soon get a facelift which will boost religious tourism and create employment opportunities for the youth of the area.

Terming the upcoming urban body elections as "Dev-asur Sangram" (battle between deities and demons), he said it is necessary to teach a lesson to corrupt, mafia and criminals "who are demons".

”Naimisharanya will undergo a facelift on the lines of Kashi, Ayodhya, and Mathura. After Naimisharanya’s rejuvenation, religious tourism will create employment opportunities in every sector,” the chief minister said addressing an election meeting.

"Kashi is shining, a grand Shri Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya. The work of rejuvenation of Mathura-Vrindavan is going on and now it is the turn of Naimisharanya,” he added. Naimishnath Devaraja temple dedicated to Vishnu is located in Naimisaranyam, Sitapur.