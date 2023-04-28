Naimisharanya to soon get facelift to boost religious tourism, says UP CM Adityanath

The BJP has been attacking the opposition Samajwadi Party for allegedly giving patronage to criminals and mafias during its rule in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Naimisharanya town here will soon get a facelift which will boost religious tourism and create employment opportunities for the youth of the area.

Terming the upcoming urban body elections as "Dev-asur Sangram" (battle between deities and demons), he said it is necessary to teach a lesson to corrupt, mafia and criminals "who are demons".

”Naimisharanya will undergo a facelift on the lines of Kashi, Ayodhya, and Mathura. After Naimisharanya’s rejuvenation, religious tourism will create employment opportunities in every sector,” the chief minister said addressing an election meeting.

"Kashi is shining, a grand Shri Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya. The work of rejuvenation of Mathura-Vrindavan is going on and now it is the turn of Naimisharanya,” he added. Naimishnath Devaraja temple dedicated to Vishnu is located in Naimisaranyam, Sitapur.

Comparing the upcoming municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh to "Devasur Sangram", he said, "From this land of Naimisharanya, Maharishi Dadhichi once donated his bones to make weapons for the victory of the divine forces. Now is the perfect opportunity to use this election to teach the demonic corrupt, miscreants, mafia, and criminals a lesson."

The BJP has been attacking the opposition Samajwadi Party for allegedly giving patronage to criminals and mafias during its rule in the state. Seeking support for the BJP candidates, Adityanath said, ”Basic facilities will start to reach every home as soon as the third engine joins with the double engine government. The benefits of the government’s schemes will be made available to everyone without discrimination."

He said, "Nine years ago, people looked at India with suspicion. But India’s citizens are respected now because of the way things have changed." The CM said the government has started the work of rejuvenating Naimisharanya.

"Very soon, electric buses will begin operating in this area. Not only this, helicopter service is also going to start here in the next few months. Roads will be widened. If Naimisharanya is rejuvenated, lakhs of crores of tourists will come here, generating employment in every sector."

The urban body elections are slated in the state in two phases on May 4 and 11. The counting of votes will be held on May 13.