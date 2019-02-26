App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nagaland government passes resolution against citizenship bill

The opposition MLAs, however, walked out of the assembly, saying they would not support the resolution in its present form.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nagaland government has passed a resolution in the assembly, rejecting the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, amid a walkout by 26 opposition MLAs.

The resolution, passed on February 25, outrightly rejected the bill, stating it cannot be implemented in Nagaland as the proposed legislation will impact the "unique history and status of the Nagas under the Constitution".

It was moved by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on February 23.

The resolution also expressed solidarity with the states and communities of the Northeast in opposing the bill, as it has the potential of "changing the demographic profile, which will be against the interest of indigenous tribes and can divest them of their constitutionally guaranteed political, cultural and economic rights".

The opposition MLAs, however, walked out of the assembly, saying they would not support the resolution in its present form.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, passed in Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 02:29 pm

tags #Citizenship bill #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.