Nagaland creates history, elects women lawmakers ​

Sixty years after attaining statehood, Nagaland for the first time has elected women lawmakers to the state assembly on March 2.

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party’s (NDPP) Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse have won from the Dimapur–III Assembly and Western Angami constituencies by a margin of 1536 and 7 votes, respectively.

This would be the first time that the 60-member House will see the participation of women. The state had never had a woman MLA despite the fact that women voters form a high percentage of the electorate. As per the Election Commission of India, of the total electorate of 13,17,632, the number of female voters in this election was 6,56,143 (49.8 percent).

Moneycontrol News