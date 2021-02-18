MARKET NEWS

Nagaland Assembly adopts resolution to find final solution for longstanding Naga separatist issue

The NLA appreciated the sustained efforts of the Government of India to find a solution to the Naga separatist issue through peaceful means and for acknowledging the unique identity and history of the Nagas.

Moneycontrol News
February 18, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST
Naga children watch the 58th anniversary of the unilateral day of independence ceremony at Hebron Camp, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, August 14, 2005. Fifty-eight years ago, just hours before India won independence from Britain, Christian Naga separatists declared they did not want to be part of the new Hindu-dominated nation. Every year they renew that call. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RP6DRMVRVWAA

The Nagaland Assembly adopted a four-point resolution on February 18 to seek an end to the longstanding political issue between Naga separatist groups and the Government of India.

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly has urged the Indian Government and the Naga separatists to hold discussions and reach a conclusion to resolve the political issues once and for all, reported Hindustan Times.

The resolution adopted by the Nagaland Assembly states: “This August House urges the Government of the Union of India and the Naga political groups to sit across the table for the conclusion of the political negotiation, that is honourable, inclusive and acceptable to the people as ‘One Solution’ without any further delay.”

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio introduced the resolution in the Assembly. The House adopted it and endorsed all the previous NLA resolutions concerning the Indo-Naga political dispute.

The NLA appreciated the sustained efforts of the Government of India to find a solution to the matter through peaceful means and for acknowledging the unique identity of the Nagas. It also recognised the efforts made by the Naga groups, political parties, churches, NGOs, and civil society to help find a peaceful resolution of the lingering political issue.

Naga insurgency began in the 1950s. It started with secessionist demands but got watered down over the years to demands of increased autonomy, integration of all Naga-inhabited areas in the region, among others.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Naga separatists #Nagaland
first published: Feb 18, 2021 03:40 pm

