Naga peace talks underway, hopeful PM Modi's initiative will bear fruit: Amit Shah

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST

Addressing an election rally in Tuensang, Amit Shah said there are some issues related to development and rights of eastern Nagaland and those will be addressed after the assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that Naga peace talks are underway and hoped that the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring lasting peace in the northeastern state will bear fruit.

Addressing an election rally in Tuensang, Shah said there are some issues related to development and rights of eastern Nagaland and those will be addressed after the assembly elections.

Asserting that insurgency is on the wane in the Northeast, he claimed that there has been a 70 per cent dip in violent incidents in the region under the BJP rule.

The Union home minister also claimed that there has been a 60 per cent reduction in deaths of security forces, while civilian deaths have dipped by 83 per cent in the Northeast.