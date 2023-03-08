 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nafed to begin onion procurement from 3 mandis in Gujarat from March 9

PTI
Mar 08, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

Nafed will begin onion procurement from Bhavnagar, Gondal and Porbandar mandis in Gujarat from March 9.

Cooperative Nafed will start procurement of kharif onion in Gujarat from Thursday from three mandis to provide relief to farmers, as prices have crashed in the wholesale markets, according to the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry.

More centres will be opened from time to time as required, it said.

"Farmers are requested to bring their good quality and dried stock to the procurement centres to avail better rates at these centres," the ministry said.