N N Vohra holds all-party meet to discuss JK situation

An all-party meet, convened by Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra to discuss the situation in the wake of the implementation of Governor's rule in the state, began here today. The meeting in which heads and representatives of various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are participating is going on at the Raj Bhavan.

While National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah represented his party, PDP was represented by its general secretary Dilawar Mir.

PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti met Vohra earlier in the day.

Vohra yesterday called the meeting of all party heads, including the heads of the state units of the national parties, in Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the situation in the state arising out of the implementation of the Governor's rule after Mehbooba resigned following pull out of the BJP from the ruling coalition.