App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

N Chandrababu Naidu elected as TDLP leader

A meeting of the TDLP, attended by the newly-elected MLAs and MPs of the party, was held at Naidu's residence.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was unanimously elected as the leader of the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) on May 29.

A meeting of the TDLP, attended by the newly-elected MLAs and MPs of the party, was held at Naidu's residence.

The TDP, which ruled the state from June 2014, faced a rout at the hands of the YSR Congress Party in the just-concluded election to the state Assembly, winning just 23 of the 175 seats.

In the Lok Sabha polls too, the Naidu-led party suffered a drubbing, bagging only three of the state's 28 seats.

related news

The TDP chief held a meeting with the 23 newly-elected MLAs and the three MPs, besides senior leaders of the party.

Since the election results were declared on May 23, there was speculation in party circles that Naidu would make way for another leader to lead the TDLP.

At the TDLP meeting, however, the lawmakers elected him unanimously, according to party sources.

"Only Chandrababu should be the TDLP leader. It gives us a lot of confidence and strength," senior legislator Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said.

Another legislator, N China Rajappa, said they had unanimously elected Naidu as their leader once again.

He said they had entrusted the choice of selecting the TDLP deputy leaders and the party whip with Naidu.

Later, Naidu appointed Galla Jayadev, who was re-elected as the MP from Guntur, as the leader of the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party.

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, who was also re-elected from Srikakulam, would be the party's leader in the Lok Sabha, while former Union minister Y Satyanarayana Chowdary would be the party leader in the Rajya Sabha.

The TDP's strength in the Lok Sabha has fallen from 15 to three, while in the Rajya Sabha, the party has six members (five from Andhra Pradesh and one from Telangana).

Naidu has said his party will play the role of a constructive opposition and extend co-operation to the new YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.
First Published on May 29, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #India #Politics #TDP

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.