App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

My stand on CAA-NRC-NPR decided after consulting NCP and Congress: CM Uddhav Thackeray

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi as part of a scheduled visit on Friday, Thackeray said that no one needs to fear about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and that the National Population Register (NPR) is not going to throw anyone out of the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said his stand on the CAA-NRC-NPR is well thought of and decided after holding consultations with the NCP and the Congress--the other constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi as part of a scheduled visit on Friday, Thackeray said that no one needs to fear about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and that the National Population Register (NPR) is not going to throw anyone out of the country.

Earlier, Thackeray had said that his government will not allow the proposed National Register of Citizens to be implemented as it would "impact people of all religions".

Close

The stand of Thackeray, who heads Shiv Sena, appeared at variance with the NCP and the Congress.

related news

"I have made my stand clear on these issues and I have also discussed it with the alliance partners Congress and NCP," Thackeray said while talking to reporters on the eve of the Budget session of the state legislature.

Replying to a query on senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' statement that a state government cannot change the questionnaire of the NPR, Thackeray said, "Senior members of the three parties (Sena, NCP and Congress) can sit together and discuss about the possible complications in its implementation in the state".

When asked about the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking over the investigation into the 2017 Elgar Parishad case, the CM said he didn't hand it over to the Central agency.

"The Centre took over the probe as per law, but I am disappointed over it," he said.

In a sudden move, the NIA took over the probe into the case last month.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of the NCP had said that CM Thackeray had overruled him in handing over the probe to the NIA.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had also expressed his disapproval with Thackeray letting the NIA take over the case.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government had initially criticised the Centre's move to hand over the case to the NIA.

The case under probe relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed, triggered violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in the district the next day.

The Pune police have claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 09:18 am

tags #CAA #Congress #India #NCP #NPR #NRC #Politics #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.