Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

'My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar; will never apologise'

Taking a jibe at the BJP for demanding an apology for his "rape in India" remark, Gandhi said, "My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar. I will never apologise for speaking truth and nor will any Congressman do so. It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who has to apologise to the country for destroying India's economy."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi (file photo)
Rahul Gandhi (file photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 14 said he will never apologise for speaking out the "truth" and said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "assistant" Amit Shah who need to apologise for "destroying" the country's economy.

Taking a jibe at the BJP for demanding an apology for his "rape in India" remark, Gandhi said, "My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar. I will never apologise for speaking truth and nor will any Congressman do so. It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who has to apologise to the country for destroying India's economy."

Accusing the Prime Minister of singlehandedly "destroying" the economy, he said, "It is Prime Minister himself and not India's enemies who has destroyed our economy and (he) still calls himself a patriot".

First Published on Dec 14, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #BJP #CAB.Citizenship (Amendment) Bill #Congress #India

