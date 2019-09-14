My govt committed to the welfare of peasants & also to promote industry: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 14 said that her government is committed to the welfare of the peasants and also to promote industry in the state.

Banerjee remembered the day, three years ago when she handed over to the peasants of Singur parchas (documents) of their land forcibly acquired by the then Left Front government for the Tata's Nano factory and described it as a "historic day".

"Today marks the third anniversary of the historic day when our Govt of #Bangla handed over to farmers the parchas of land forcibly acquired in Singur," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle on September 14 morning.

"We reiterate our commitment to the welfare of farmers, alongside promoting industry. My humble pronam to Maa, Mati, Manush," she added.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, on this day in 2016, had handed over land parchas to 9,117 farmers and cheques to 806 people.