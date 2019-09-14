App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2019 12:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

My govt committed to the welfare of peasants & also to promote industry: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee had steered the massive agitation against the land acquisition for Tata's Nano car factory in Singur in 2006.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 14 said that her government is committed to the welfare of the peasants and also to promote industry in the state.

Banerjee remembered the day, three years ago when she handed over to the peasants of Singur parchas (documents) of their land forcibly acquired by the then Left Front government for the Tata's Nano factory and described it as a "historic day".

"Today marks the third anniversary of the historic day when our Govt of #Bangla handed over to farmers the parchas of land forcibly acquired in Singur," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle on September 14 morning.

Close

"We reiterate our commitment to the welfare of farmers, alongside promoting industry. My humble pronam to Maa, Mati, Manush," she added.

related news

The Trinamool Congress supremo, on this day in 2016, had handed over land parchas to 9,117 farmers and cheques to 806 people.

Banerjee had steered the massive agitation against the land acquisition for Tata's Nano car factory in Singur in 2006.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 14, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.