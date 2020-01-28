App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 08:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

MVA government to complete its full term, says Balasaheb Thorat

Thorat, who is also the Maharashtra Congress president, said on Sunday the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government is being run on the basis of a common minimum programme agreed upon by its constituents.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has said the Shiv Sena-led government will complete its full five-year term.

Thorat, who is also the Maharashtra Congress president, said on Sunday the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government is being run on the basis of a common minimum programme agreed upon by its constituents.

The ruling alliance consists of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

"Political power has taken a different turn in the state. Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray revolted first so that MVA could form government," he said.

Thorat was speaking at a function organised to felicitate his party colleague and minister Amit Deshmukh here in central Maharashtra.

"Though, this government is of different parties, it will run on the basis of common programme and complete its five-year term successfully," said the revenue minister.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 08:03 am

tags #Balasaheb Thorat #India #Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi #Politics

