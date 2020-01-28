MVA government to complete its full term, says Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has said the Shiv Sena-led government will complete its full five-year term.

Thorat, who is also the Maharashtra Congress president, said on Sunday the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government is being run on the basis of a common minimum programme agreed upon by its constituents.

The ruling alliance consists of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

"Political power has taken a different turn in the state. Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray revolted first so that MVA could form government," he said.

Thorat was speaking at a function organised to felicitate his party colleague and minister Amit Deshmukh here in central Maharashtra.