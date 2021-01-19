MVA, BJP both claim victory in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls

File Image

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed they had performed better than each other in the Maharashtra gram panchayat election results as the counting was underway on January 19.

The gram panchayat elections are not contested on party symbols but political parties support panels in the panchayats and once these panels win, the parties claim victory.

“The results show that people are happy with the alliance,” said state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat claiming that the ruling coalition has bagged nearly 80 percent of the seats.

"Congress alone has won 4,000-gram panchayats. This is a strong message to the BJP and its style of working," he said

In its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena claimed the election result is a mandate for the MVA government in the state<

BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said BJP has won more than 6,000 of the 12,711-gram panchayats.

“We have emerged as the single-largest party in these elections,” he said.

As the votes were being counted, the BJP was slightly ahead of the Shiv Sena in the race for the single largest party, with the NCP following close behind.

The MVA, it appears, is all set to win 58 percent of 12,711 panchayats and thus giving it a clear edge in the Sarpanch elections, scheduled in a few days’ time.

In Nagpur division, for example, results and trends are out for 1,132 of 1,508 seats. Here the BJP has won 454 while the Congress 400 panchayats. Shiv Sena has bagged 28 and NCP has secured 109 panchayats. Others have won 141 seats.

Of the 27,920 gram panchayats, 14,234 went to the polls on January 15. Voting took place for 12,711-gram panchayats, as the winners in 1,523 seats were declared unopposed.