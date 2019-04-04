Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat candidates asked to submit details of poll expenses

Notices have been issued to all 10 candidates from the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat to provide details election expenses from April 1, a poll official said on Thursday. The notices were issued by the assistant returning officer in Muzaffarnagar district, Observer OP Choudhry said.

SP-BSP-RLD alliance nominee Ajit Singh and BJP's Sanjiv Balyan are among the 10 candidates in the fray in Muzaffarnagar, which goes to polls in the first-phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.

Singh is the chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

They have been asked to submit the expenses on a day-to-day basis in a prescribed format, Choudhry said.