App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 07:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Muslim League files complaint with EC over Yogi Adityanath's tweet

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had tweeted that the Muslim League is a virus and the Congress was affected by it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian Union Muslim League on April 6 took strong objection over the tweet posted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said it had filed a complaint with the Election Commission on the matter.

"IUML filed a complaint today with Election Commission against the malicious tweet of Yogi Adityanath that Muslim League is a virus. IUML does not need a certificate about its nationalist or patriotic credentials from any quarters, including Yogi Adityanath", IUML National General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty said in a statement.

The IUML is a recognised party in Kerala and has a long history of upholding the "secular democratic ethos of our Constitution", he said.

The agenda of creating divisive politics by these "forces" in this country would not succeed as the people are determined to expose these forces and their game plans through the mighty force of the ballot paper, Kunhalikutty said.

related news

He claimed that the entire country recognised and appreciated the IUML leadership for upholding the secular fabric and communal harmony of the country.

"Today, faced with several of their own senior leaders coming out together to expose BJP's dangerous and devious designs, to cause tensions in the country, the frustrated and discredited elements like Yogi are trying to malign our progressive political forces", the IUML leader said.

Stating that Adityanath's statement was highly objectionable and illegal,Kunhalikutty said IUML has urged the Election Commission to take appropriate action against such forces "who are out to tarnish the image and secular credentials of IUML."

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had tweeted that the Muslim League is a virus and the Congress was affected by it.

"Muslim League is a virus. If someone is affected by this virus, he cannot survive and today main Opposition party Congress is affected by it. Think, if they win what will happen? This virus will spread in the entire nation," Adityanath had tweeted.

He also brought in the 1857 movement for freedom and its hero Mangal Pandey.

"In 1857, entire country fought against Britishers with Mangal Pandey, then this Muslim League virus came and spread in such a way that the country was divided," he said.

"The same threat is looming over the country again. Green flags are once again furled. Congress is suffering from Muslim league virus,remain alert," another of his tweets had said.
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #India #IUML #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Snapshot: CSK Choke KXIP, Maintain Dominance at Chepauk

IPL 2019 | Twitter Lauds CSK Spinners as Hosts Deny Punjab Victory

CBI Raids Bhushan Steel and Power's Premises in Rs 2,348 Crore Bank Fr ...

Shades Of India, Episode 154: Priyanka Gandhi Enters The Political Fra ...

Mehbooba Mufti Appeals to People to Reject Those Attempting to Fragmen ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Declared at bsebinteredu.in; 80.73% Passe ...

8 Railway Staff Injured After Train Collides With Inspection Car

IPL 2019 | History on Their Side, Glum Bangalore Search First Points A ...

Reporters Project: Andhra Pradesh’s Politics Of Votes And Cash

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Look to Saharanpur, UP's likely bellwether, t ...

Samjhauta blast: From missing CCTV footage, call records to lack of wi ...

Criminal Justice review: Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripath ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

Premier League: Liverpool leave it late against Southampton to move tw ...

Donald Trump’s immigration policies have caused chaos, may be encour ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus waters: For both India and Pakistan, the choice is between provi ...

WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs SRH in Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma to take on t ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Here's what really happened at ...

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. addict Vicky Kaushal all ready 'to grab a spoon' and mo ...

Teaser poster of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is intriguing AF!

Nauroz Mubarak: Priyanka Gandhi gets trolled for wishing Parsi New Yea ...

Saif Ali Khan won’t be a part of daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj ...

The title and first look poster of Rajinikanth's next film with Muruga ...

Watch: Kiran Bedi's granddaughter accuses Bedi of misusing her powers ...

’83: Ranveer Singh is becoming a hurricane, trains with Kapil Dev
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.