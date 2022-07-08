English
    Murmu arrives in Odisha to seek support for Prez poll, receives rousing welcome

    PTI
    July 08, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST
    Droupadi Murmu (Image: PTI)

    NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday arrived here to campaign in her home state of Odisha for the July 18 election and was accorded a rousing welcome at the airport.


    Sixty-four-year-old Murmu, a native of tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district, received a ceremonial reception at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here with BJP’s woman legislator Kusum Tete performing a tribal dance and party’s Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi playing the cymbals.


    BJP state president Samir Mohanty, ruling BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra and many senior leaders cutting across party lines were present at the airport to welcome her.


    ”Murmu will complete her unprecedented journey from Rairangpur to Raisina Hills. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for choosing an Odia for the topmost post,” Sarangi said, adding that emotions spilled over the airport premises as she arrived in Odisha.


    The legislators and ministers of the ruling BJD headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also joined the celebration to welcome Murmu. Tribal women dressed in their traditional attire performed folk dances such as Ghoda (horse) and Bagha (tiger) to the tune of music on the streets leading to the airport.

    Several groups of ’Kirtan’ (devotional songs) singers performed on the streets to welcome the ”daughter of Odisha”. Security has been beefed up across the city as part of the visit of the NDA presidential nominee.


    Murmu will visit the Odisha Assembly and meet the MLAs and MPs belonging to the ruling BJD. Later, she is scheduled to hold a meeting with the BJP lawmakers at the State Guest House.

    She will also meet Patnaik at his residence and is likely to have lunch with him. Patnaik has already appealed to all state legislators to support her.

    PTI
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 12:52 pm
