App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai Congress claims 20 lakh names deleted from voters list

He accused booth level officials making these lists of not being aware of the protocol to be followed while undertaking this exercise.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress' Mumbai unit today claimed that names of 20 lakh people residing in the suburbs had been deleted from the voters list.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam today met Suburban Collector Sachin Kurve and asked the latter to act against collectorate officials who he claimed had "deprived" these people of their voting rights.

"Names of 20 lakh people have been deleted from the voters' list in many suburbs of the city. Our first demand to the collector is to release the list of names that had been deleted so that these people know whether they can exercise their right to vote or not," Nirupam said today.

He also demanded that the draft electoral roll, usually prepared after such deletions are carried out, be released without any further delay.

He accused booth level officials making these lists of not being aware of the protocol to be followed while undertaking this exercise.

He said that people who got homes under the state-run Slum Rehabilitation Authority scheme in localities other than their current area of residence were the worst hit due to these deletions..
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 08:36 pm

tags #Congress #India #Mumbai Congress #Politics

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.