Mumbai civic body spent Rs 82 lakh to fight Kangana Ranaut office demolition case

A Right to Information (RTI) query has revealed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had spent lakhs of rupees to fight the court case involving the demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut’s office.

The information obtained by RTI activist Sharad Yadav revealed that Rs 82 lakh was spent by the Mumbai civic body to fight the demolition case before the Bombay High Court, reported the Hindustan Times.

Sharad Yadav has informed that he has filed another RTI application to obtain details of the number of illegal structure complaints the civic body has received. He claimed he was told that the BMC would not be able to furnish the information because it does not have enough manpower at the moment.

Iqbal Singh Chahal, the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, has declined to comment on the matter.



Muncipal Corporation so far spent 82 lakhs on lawyer for illegally demolition of my house, papa’s Pappu spending public money to tease a girl, this is where Maharashtra stands today, very unfortunate. https://t.co/v6gQFJqdvL

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 28, 2020

After learning about the massive amount the BMC had spent on fighting the case, Kangana took to Twitter and wrote:

Back in September, BMC had demolished Kangana Ranaut’s office in her absence on grounds of 'illegal structural violations'. The building was razed within a day of the civic body sending a notice to the actor, who had locked horns with Mumbai Police and the Mumbai government over the handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Following the incident, the 'Manikarnika' actress had moved the court, urging the demolition be declared illegal. The court has concluded its hearing on the case and has reserved its order.