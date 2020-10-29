172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|mumbai-civic-body-spent-rs-82-lakh-to-fight-kangana-ranaut-office-demolition-case-6035931.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai civic body spent Rs 82 lakh to fight Kangana Ranaut office demolition case

Back in September, BMC had demolished Kangana Ranaut’s office in her absence on grounds of 'illegal structural violations' -- a move that was criticised by many for being retaliatory and punitive rather than administrative.

Moneycontrol News

A Right to Information (RTI) query has revealed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had spent lakhs of rupees to fight the court case involving the demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut’s office.

The information obtained by RTI activist Sharad Yadav revealed that Rs 82 lakh was spent by the Mumbai civic body to fight the demolition case before the Bombay High Court, reported the Hindustan Times.

Sharad Yadav has informed that he has filed another RTI application to obtain details of the number of illegal structure complaints the civic body has received. He claimed he was told that the BMC would not be able to furnish the information because it does not have enough manpower at the moment.

Iqbal Singh Chahal, the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, has declined to comment on the matter.

related news

After learning about the massive amount the BMC had spent on fighting the case, Kangana took to Twitter and wrote:

Back in September, BMC had demolished Kangana Ranaut’s office in her absence on grounds of 'illegal structural violations'. The building was razed within a day of the civic body sending a notice to the actor, who had locked horns with Mumbai Police and the Mumbai government over the handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Following the incident, the 'Manikarnika' actress had moved the court, urging the demolition be declared illegal. The court has concluded its hearing on the case and has reserved its order.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 06:26 pm

tags #Bombay High Court #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Kangana Ranaut #Right to Information (RTI)

