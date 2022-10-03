English
    Mulayam Singh Yadav in critical care unit: Medanta Hospital

    The announcement from the hospital comes a day after the Samajwadi Party on Sunday said its 82-year-old patriarch’s health had deteriorated.

    PTI
    October 03, 2022 / 06:06 PM IST
    File image of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav (PTI Photo)

    File image of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav (PTI Photo)


    Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is admitted to the ”critical care unit” of Medanta Hospital here and is being treated by a ”comprehensive team of specialists”, the hospital said on Monday.


    The announcement from the hospital comes a day after the Samajwadi Party on Sunday said its 82-year-old patriarch’s health had deteriorated.


    Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22. He was admitted to the hospital in July as well, sources said. ”Sh Mulayam Singh is currently admitted in Critical Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon, and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists,” the hospital said in a statement.


    His son Akhilesh Yadav, daughter in-law Dimple Yadav and brother Shivpal Singh Yadav had visited the hospital on Sunday. Some party workers, too, reached the hospital premises to enquire about his condition, sources said, adding they have been advised not to visit the health facility.


    ”Respected netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is admitted to the ICU. His condition is stable. It is a humble request to all of you not to come to the hospital. Information about his health will be given from time to time,” the SP had written on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also spoken to Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his father’s health. Sources said Modi assured Akhilesh Yadav that he would extend all possible help and assistance in the SP patriarch’s treatment.

