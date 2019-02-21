App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mulayam Singh Yadav criticises his party alliance with BSP

The remarks come days after the SP patriarch created a stir in Parliament, saying he wished that Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on February 21 showed his displeasure over the alliance forged by his son and party president Akhilesh Singh Yadav with the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Addressing party workers at the SP headquarters here, Mulayam Singh Yadav made clear that he was unhappy with Mayawati's BSP being given “half” of the seats in the alliance for Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The remarks come days after the SP patriarch created a stir in Parliament, saying he wished that Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.