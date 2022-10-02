Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to ICU ward of Gurugram's Medanta hospital

File image of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav (PTI Photo)

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) ward of Medanta hospital in Haryana's Gurugram, news agency ANI reported on October 2.

Yadav was shifted to the ICU after his health condition became "serious", news channel India Today reported, citing sources, adding that his medical status was stated to be critical.

Yadav, 82, has been suffering from various health-related ailments over the past couple of years. His public appearance has been severely restricted due to the frail health.

According to reports, Yadav's son and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has left for Delhi and will travel to neighbouring Gurugram to remain with his father at the hospital.

Yadav's brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav is reportedly in Delhi, and is expected to travel to Gurugram to meet his ailing brother.

This is the second time when Yadav has been hospitalised at Gurugram's Medanta in the past three months. In July, he was admitted to the hospital following a routine check-up, reports had said.

Yadav, currently, is serving as the Member of Parliament from the Mainpuri constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He has served as the state's chief minister thrice - from 1989-1991, 1993-1995 and 2003-2007. He also held the post of Union Defence Minister from 1996-1998.