HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 07:45 AM IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Gurgaon hospital

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Yadav at his residence in Lucknow and enquired about his health.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to a private hospital here on Monday night, a party spokesperson said. Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital after being flown from Lucknow, the SP spokesperson said.

The 79-year-old leader was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday for a routine check-up after his blood sugar level rose. He was discharged after a few hours.

Medanta Hospital authorities could not be contacted immediately for update on his health condition.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 07:36 am

#India #Politics

