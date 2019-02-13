Mulayam Singh wishes PM Modi another term, Modi says 'grateful' for blessings

Moneycontrol News

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on February 13 said that he hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi's returns to power after the crucial Lok Sabha elections scheduled before May this year.

"I hope all members win and get re-elected, and you (PM Modi) become prime minister again," Mulayam Singh said. It was not immediately clear whether the statement was made in humor. SP supporters reportedly said that the statement was made in jest and should not be taken seriously.



#WATCH Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lok Sabha, says, "PM ko badhaai dena chahta hun ki PM ne sabko saath lekar chalne ka pura prayas kiya. Main chahta hun, meri kamna hai ki saare sadsya phir se jeet kar aayen aur aap (PM) dobara pradhan mantri banein." pic.twitter.com/j6Bnj9Kr3p

— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019

The SP satrap made the statement during his speech in Lok Sabha. This was the last day of the 16th Lok Sabha before the nation goes to polls.

"I want to congratulate the PM that he tried to move ahead taking everyone along with him," Mulayam Singh said.

Responding to the senior leader's statement during his speech, PM Modi said, "There is much to do. And Mulayam Singhji has given his blessings. I am very grateful to him."

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also responded to the statement, stating that while he doesn't agree with the SP chief, he acknowledges Mulayam Singh's role in politics and has respect for his opinion.

The statement comes months ahead of the national elections, where Mulayam Singh's party, headed currently by his son Akhilesh Yadav, is poised against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh. SP has formed an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), headed by Mayawati, to take on the BJP in the Hindi heartland state which has the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats.